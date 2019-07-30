Man Arrested, Accused Of Racial Attack At OKC Apartment Complex Pool
OKLAHOMA CITY - A family trip to the pool took a very dark turn July 20, at an apartment complex on Southwest 5th and MacArthur in Oklahoma City.
Witnesses and police said 28-year-old Joshua Valentine targeted a black man, who was at the swimming pool to watch his kids. Police said Valentine verbally then physically attacked the victim with a closed fist. The victim, however, turned the tables on Valentine, and knocked him out.
When Valentine awoke a few minutes later, he left the pool area, then returned with a baseball bat. Police and witnesses said he swung at the victim, who not only fended Valentine off with a chair, the victim then struck Valentine several times with his fist, knocking Valentine out a second time.
Police ended up arresting Valentine for malicious harassment based on race. He spent six days in the Oklahoma County Jail.