Son Charged In Father's Death, Bond Set At $5 Million
MOORE, Oklahoma - On Sunday, July 21 Moore police discovered a disturbing scene. Officers found Glenn Barber, a former children’s pastor, dead inside his home.
Newly released court documents reveal he had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and torso.
Police reported finding blood and a bloody knife in one of the bedrooms. That bedroom belonged to 21-year-old Jacob Barber, Glenn’s son, according to officers.
Glenn’s vehicle was also missing from the driveway.
Investigators said they found the body after Glenn did not show up for church on Sunday.
“I mean, we are lucky that he had friends, not showing up one time at church. I have someone that's gone for weeks before someone really checks on them,” said Sgt. Jeremy Lewis of Moore.
Officers identified Jacob as a suspect and searched the surrounding areas for him.
Jacob was found July 24 in Texas. He was reportedly sleeping outside a Texas PetSmart in Roanoke, and his father’s vehicle was found nearly 30 miles away.
Officers in Roanoke ran Jacob’s name through their database, and discovered he had a warrant for first degree murder.
Jacob was interviewed, and court documents reveal when officers showed him a picture from the scene, Jacob cried and stated, “I did that." But later said, "he doesn't remember killing his father."
Documents also stated that the 21-year-old was, “previously diagnosed with Schizophrenia, but refused to take his medicine.” And that, Jacob only remembered "asking for money" from his father, and then, "taking his father's vehicle and driving to Texas until it ran out of gas."
However, Jacob reportedly did tell officers it was possible that he committed the crime. Officers said the father and son had a volatile relationship.
Those who knew Glenn Barber said he will be greatly missed. A service was held for him last Friday at First Moore Baptist Church.
“His memory will always live on because of the way he held himself while he was alive,” said Marissa Meeley, a former youth member.
Jacob’s bond was set at $5 million.
Family friends have set up a GoFundMe link in Glenn’s name. Click here if you would like to donate.