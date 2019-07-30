Daughter Claims Mother Is Being Abused At OKC Nursing Home
OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman says an Oklahoma City nursing home licensed to the City of Pauls Valley is abusing her mother and now, she’s calling on Governor Kevin Stitt to investigate the system that allows municipalities to have these homes.
Kenzie Nesevitch said her mother suffered a stroke at 47 years old, leaving her partially paralyzed and unable to speak beyond a few words.
Now, Nesevitch said her mom is facing abuse. She has photos of ulcers on both of her mother’s feet and her head, feces on the floor, and bruised arms and face. She said one of her mother’s legs may have to be amputated.
“I’ve seen an aide just kind of throw my mom into bed. I’ve seen an aide mock my mom,” Nesevitch said.
Advocates for nursing home reform said Oklahoma is the only state in the country that allows cities to own more than one nursing home. Pauls Valley has been granted licenses for 29 across the state.
In March, inspectors found 25 heath violations at Meadowlake Estates. That's more than three and a half times the state average. Violations included failing to, “Honor the resident's right to a dignified existence, self-determination, communication, and to exercise his or her rights." And deficiencies to, "timely report suspected abuse, neglect, or theft and report the results of the investigation to proper authorities."
“Their answers are always, ‘We’ll talk with our staff. We’ll have staff meetings, We’ll go over it with everybody,’ which seems to help temporarily, just not long term,” Nesevitch said.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said following the March inspection, the nursing home reached compliance the next month. However, according to a statement, the department is conducting an ongoing complaint investigation.
News 9 reached out to Meadowlake Estates for a comment on the allegations by Nesevitch and the inspection and did not hear back.
If you believe you or a love one may have experienced abuse at a nursing home, you can contact Eldercare to get more information on state laws and regulations at 800-677-1116. If the abuse if life threating call 911.