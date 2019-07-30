OKC Police Searching For Gunman Following Deadly Drive-By Shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City homicide detectives are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened near Northeast 23rd and Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue. The victim was gunned down Monday night at the Relax Inn motel.
Motel employees did not want to talk to News 9 on-camera but said they have turned over their security video to help with the investigation. They said it was the first deadly shooting they can remember after 10 years on the job.
The normally quiet place turned into a crime scene after someone sprayed the building with gunfire.
“My understanding is that there was a vehicle involved and the shots were fired from that car,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Right now, the only information I have is that it is a dark four-door vehicle.”
Witnesses reported to police that they heard 10 to 15 gunshots. Investigators are looking into who exactly the bullets were aimed at, but they know one man was hit.
People in the area said the victim was known as "Fat Tom,” and that he was often seen at the Relax Inn.
“They located one victim outside the hotel. He was transported to the hospital where unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased,” said Sgt. Morgan.
Police have not released the victim's name.
A motel clerk said the man was gunned down near the front of the building. He said it appeared the victim was trying to duck from the gunfire by going toward a room but only made it partially through the doorway.
Investigators need the public's help to solve the deadly crime.
“Right now, no suspects are in custody,” said Sgt. Morgan. “This is an active investigation so if anyone has information or has not already spoken with an investigator. Please give us a call through the homicide tip line.”
The homicide tip line number is 405-297-1200.