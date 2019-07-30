Ellis will stay with U.S. soccer as an ambassador for at least a year. The role includes speaking at events to promote the U.S. Soccer Federation.

U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro said the organization and the sport owes Ellis "a debt of gratitude."

"She helped raise the bar for women's soccer in the USA and the world, and given the history of this program, the level of success she achieved is even more remarkable," Cordeiro said.

Jill Ellis, head coach of USA, celebrates following her sides victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between the U.S. and the Netherlands. MAJA HITIJ/GETTY

Ellis leaves as the U.S. women's team fights the U.S. Soccer Federation to achieve equal paywith America's male team. Cordeiro released a letter Monday saying the world champion women's national team has been paid more than the men's team.

The federation released the figures as it moves toward mediating a federal lawsuit in which players for the women's team accused U.S. Soccer of "institutionalized gender discrimination," which includes inequitable compensation when compared to players on the men's team.

The U.S. women's team will soon appoint a general manager and begin a search for a new head coach, the federation said.

With the Summer Olympics in Tokyo coming next year, the team has less than a year to train under a new system. The U.S. has won gold in 1992, 2004, 2008 and 2012 with three different head coaches. The team finished fifth in 2016 under Ellis.