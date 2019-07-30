PICHER, Oklahoma - Investigators spent the day in Picher on Tuesday searching an area of interest in the case of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman. The two girls were just 16 years old when they were kidnapped in Welch, and never seen again.



Bible and Freeman were kidnapped in Welch in 1999, and were never seen again.



Investigators want to make it clear: there's no greater or lesser chance of them making a breakthrough this week versus any other week they've searched, but they're not giving up on bringing the girls home.



Detectives used new technology, including a ground-penetrating radar, to search for any clues as to where the girls might be.



Lauria's mom, Lorene Bible, told News On 6 that it's her advocacy for her daughter that has kept the searches going over all these years.



"If you’re not out there tooting your horn, being your daughter’s voice, nobody cares," Lorene said. "Every day, people go missing. Every hour, somebody’s gone missing.”