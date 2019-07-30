Less than a year ago, Stephanie Spoor was celebrating the engagement of her son Zachary. "It was unfathomable she wouldn't make it to the wedding in June," said Zachary's brother Nicholas.



Stephanie suffered from lupus but according to her son, the autoimmune disease was under control. When she started having breathing problems, she was admitted to a Chicago-area hospital. Within weeks, she contracted candida auris.



"Doctors asked for a family meeting. It was four or five of us and 13 doctors and that's when we knew it was bad, it was bad," Nicholas recalled.