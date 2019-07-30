News
Police: Victim Dies Following Drive-By Shooting At NE OKC Hotel
Tuesday, July 30th 2019, 9:28 AM CDT
Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
Police said officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. on a reported shooting Monday to the Relax Inn located in the 2200 block of NE 23rd St.
One victim was found outside of the hotel and taken to a local hospital.
Police said the victim died at the hospital.
This is the 46th homicide of 2019 in Oklahoma City.
No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.