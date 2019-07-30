3 In Custody, 2 On The Run Following NW OKC Home Invasion
OKLAHOMA CITY - Three suspects are in custody, Tuesday morning, following a home invasion in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.
According to authorities, the incident took place around 12:15 a.m. at a home near Northwest 122nd Street and North MacArthur Avenue.
Police said a man answered his door after hearing a knock. Five suspects forced themselves inside the home and reportedly assaulted the man. Someone else inside the home, believed to be the victim's granddaughter called 911, authorities said.
Officers quickly arrived to the scene.
The suspects took off and police pursued them. Three of the suspects are in custody, but police are still searching for for the other two, police said.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.
This is a developing story.