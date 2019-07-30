News
Thieves Crash SUV Into Tulsa Medical Marijuana Dispensary
Tuesday, July 30th 2019, 5:44 AM CDT
Updated:
Police say four burglars used an SUV to smash through the front doors of a marijuana dispensary in Tulsa early Tuesday, July 30.
Officers say the SUV showed up outside the Lovelight Dispensary at 3618 E. Admiral Place, three people got out then the driver barreled through the front doors.
All four men then ransacked the place and took some edibles and cash before running away.
Police say the SUV was banged up a little in front but still appears to be drivable.
Corporal Jeremy Stiles says the dispensary does have surveillance video, but the thieves were wearing disguises.
If you know where the four men may be, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.