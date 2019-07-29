OKC Couple Out Thousands After Company Fails To Finish Work On Home
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City couple says they’ve spent more than $30,000 on solar panels for their home, and the company they paid to install them hasn’t held up their end of the deal.
Spencer and Melody Anthony said Brandon Wilson of “Okie Solar” installed 34 solar panels on their roof two years ago. It cost the Anthony’s $25,000 dollars for that work, and they said Wilson did a great job. However, they said after they paid him an additional $6,750 three months ago to install 10 more solar panels, Wilson disappeared.
“I tried texting him, because that’s how we communicated,” said Spencer Anthony, “And his phone isn’t connected anymore.”
Wilson wasn’t at his South Oklahoma City business when News 9 stopped by Monday, July 29. The lights were off, and the front door was locked. Wilson hasn’t returned News 9’s phones call either.
The Anthony’s say they’re going to look into filing a complaint with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.
News 9 also advised them to file a formal complaint with the Central Oklahoma Better Business Bureau.
BBB President Kitt Letcher said ironically, just last week “Okie Solar” submitted paperwork in an effort to become accredited by the BBB.