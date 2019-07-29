News
1 Person Shot In Drive-By At NE OKC Hotel
Monday, July 29th 2019, 9:32 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers are investigating following a drive-by shooting at a motel on the city’s northeast side Monday night.
According to the OCPD, the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of Northeast 23rd Street at the Relax Inn.
Officers discovered one shooting victim and that person was transported to a local hospital.
Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a black 4-door Nissan Altima.
