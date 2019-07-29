"While I am grateful that the perpetrator has been caught, I am deeply sorry for what has happened," Capital One chairman and CEO Richard D. Fairbank said in a press release. "I sincerely apologize for the understandable worry this incident must be causing those affected and I am committed to making it right."

The hacker got information including credit scores and balances plus the Social Security numbers of about 140,000 customers. It will offer free credit monitoring services to those affected.

The data breach affected about 100 million people in the U.S. and 6 million in Canada.

Computer fraud and abuse is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the Department of Justice.

This report comes in the wake of news that Equifax may have to pay up to $700 million over a 2017 data breach, according to CNET. That breach involved the Social Security numbers and home addresses of nearly 148 million Americans from Equifax's servers in a hack that ran from May to July in 2017.