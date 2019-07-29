Jenks Man Captures Footage Of Car Burglars With Unique Camera
JENKS, Oklahoma - A Jenks man shared HD video from inside his car, that caught two car burglars red-handed.
James Hart's car was in his driveway. He got something out of it and forgot to lock it, then got a notification on his phone, someone was inside it.
The video shows two people rifling through Hart's car when his camera senses motion and lights up.
"I was just dumbfounded," Hart said.
Hart posted the video and lots of his neighbors talked about also having car break-ins that same night and the next night too.
"So, somebody lost something of value so even though I didn't lose anything, maybe we can use the video to help find them so other people can get their property back and get justice as well," Hart said.
This is the second time, his camera has saved him. He was pulling a person out of a snowy ditch in New York when another car hit him and claimed it was Hart's fault, until the insurance company saw the video. The camera has interior and exterior views and stays on guard while the car is parked, until someone tries to get inside or hits it.
Hart can turn on the camera lights remotely and even talk to whoever's inside.
James slept through the notification of the car break-in and didn't see it until the next morning, which he said is probably just as well, since he would've been tempted to confront them.
"Not worth it over 10 dollars, getting somebody hurt, even if it is them,” Hart said.
If you recognize the suspects in the video, call 918-596-COPS.