El Reno Tornado First Responders Honored By Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes
EL RENO, Oklahoma - Firefighters were honored Monday by some of the people they helped after this year’s deadly tornado in El Reno.
Several members of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes were impacted by the storm.
“There happened to be a large group of tribal members who lived on that end of the trailer park who got hit, and a couple trailers were actually demolished and completely totaled,” Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes Gov. Reggie Wassana said.
One of the youngest survivors, a little girl named Charisma, was just from the hospital late last week, recovering from injuries she sustained during the tornado.
At Monday’s special lunch, she shook hands with the firefighters who helped save her and her mother.
“I just want to say thank you. I mean, it’s really more than words,” Charisma’s mother Marnita Guerrero said of thanking the firefighters who helped rescue her family.
Charisma, Marnita and other members of the tribe held the luncheon for firefighters from several departments.
Each department was given a plaque and donation.
“Many different departments all coming together but that's who we are as first responders. We're just one big happy family,” Director of Cheyenne and Arapaho Emergency Management Alan Fletcher said.