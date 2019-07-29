Certainly, fake meat is having a moment. California startup Beyond Meat's stock price has jumped more than eight-fold after a highly successful initial public offering in May and is now valued at more than $13 billion. Competitor Impossible Foods, which is privately held, is rolling out its products in Burger King locations nationwide and is racing to keep up with consumer demand.

Targeting meat lovers who want to cut back on their cravings, Beyond Meat has muscled its way from the freezer into meat coolers, while Impossible Foods sells a burger that "bleeds" with the help of an iron molecule called heme.

Even Tyson, the largest U.S. meat producer, is getting into fake meat. A spokesperson for the Arkansas-based food giant declined to comment on the state's food labeling law, but the new rule in Tyson's home state could present interesting challenges to a meat purveyor on both sides of the alternative protein issue.

Publicly traded Tyson reported $40 billion in revenue last year -- 37% of that from sales from beef and 30% from sales of chicken. Yet it also owns stakes in startup lab-grown meat companies Memphis Meats and Jerusalem-based Future Meat Technologies, as well as in mushroom-based protein company MycoTechnology. It was also an early investor in Beyond Meat, but pulled out before Beyond Meat's IPO. In June, Tyson even debuted a line of plant-based and blended meat products.

Pressing the flesh

Agriculture industry representatives say fake meat companies' success mimicking the taste and sensory experience of real meat makes it important for consumers to know exactly what they're eating.

"We want to make it clear for Arkansans to understand what's in their purchase," said Lauren Ward, executive director at the Arkansas Rice Federation, a trade group that backed the state's new labeling law.

Industry proponents of the labeling restrictions also are pushing for stricter "standards of identity," the mandatory requirements set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that determine how food items are marketed. For example, they argue that rice is a grain determined by its scientific profile, not its shape. As such, "cauliflower rice" should instead be marketed as "cauliflower crumbles," Ward suggested.

Seeking to narrow down what may be described as meat, the Arkansas law defines beef to mean "the flesh of a domesticated bovine, such as a steer or cow, that is edible by humans."

Ward said the state's rice industry welcomes competition, but wants transparency for consumers. "While the First Amendment grants the right to speak freely, it doesn't grant the right to lie," she said.

But Dickson of the Arkansas ACLU noted that products marketed as hot dogs or burgers are also labeled "black bean," "plant-based," or "veggie," making their contents clear to shoppers. "There is no evidence that consumers are confused about the ingredients or source of plant-based meats," according to Tofurky's complaint.