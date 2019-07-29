Mitchell Talks: Opioid Trial Update, Indian Gaming Compacts
This week on Episode 41 of Mitchell Talks the News 9 Sessions Scott Mitchell and Aaron Brilbeck talk with State Attorney General Mike Hunter about the opioid trial and Indian gaming compacts.
We asked Hunter to give us his take on the state’s opioid trial. Oklahoma is seeking $17.5 billion dollars in damages from Johnson and Johnson, claiming the pharmaceutical company is largely responsible for the states opioid crisis.
“We felt strongly that we provided the judge with everything that we intended to,” Hunter said. “The three top experts that they brought to the budget essentially recanted their support of the defendants.”
When asked about whether he believes the states gaming compact with the tribes will renew automatically or have to be renegotiated like the governor claims, Hunter didn’t really answer the question of “Who is right?”
