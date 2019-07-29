“She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires,” he said.

Meghan, who is on maternity leave from her royal duties after the birth of her son Archie, had worked on the project for seven months. She said she hopes readers will be inspired by the magazine’s focus on the “values, causes, and people making impact in the world today.”

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, was featured on the magazine’s cover in 2016 for its centenary edition.