More Than 1,500 Jobs Now Available At Amazon Center In Oklahoma City
Amazon says more than 1,500 jobs are coming to Oklahoma City.
The company is now accepting applications for open positions available at the city's first Amazon Robotics fulfillment center located at 9201 South Portland Avenue.
Applications will be accepted from August 2 to September 19.
Compensation for the open positions range from $15-$17.80, includes healthcare benefits, paid parental leave and more, according to the press release.
Adults 18 years or older with a high school diploma or GED can apply here.