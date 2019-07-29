News
Teen Crashes Car Into SW OKC Elementary School
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police said a car crashed into an Oklahoma City elementary school Monday morning.
According to authorities, around 5 a.m., a minor crashed his car into Coolidge Elementary School near Southwest 51st and South Villa Avenue.
The driver told police a car cut him off at an intersection up the street, causing him to swerve and crash into the school.
Police said the driver left the scene but later returned. He was sent to the hospital with minor injuries, and is expected to be okay.
Two of the walls were pushed in and there is substantial damage to a mechanics door.
The driver is not expected to be charged.
This is a developing story.