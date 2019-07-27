"He was going crazy. He didn't know what he's gonna do," witness Enis Kricic told CBS New York.

Rodriguez faces two manslaughter charges and two counts of criminally negligent homicide for the deaths of Mariza and Phoenix Rodriguez.

"The vehicle had tinted windows, so it was almost impossible for anybody to notice that the children were there," NYC Councilmember Fernando Cabrera said.

Temperatures were over 85 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City Friday. The Medical Examiner's office will determine the cause of death, which is believed to be heat exhaustion. The investigation is ongoing.