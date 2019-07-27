News
2 Suspects In Custody Following Pursuit In SE OKC
Saturday, July 27th 2019, 3:57 PM CDT

Two suspects have been taken into custody following a pursuit Saturday in southeast Oklahoma City.
Police said officers attempted to make a traffic stop on two men believed to be inside of a stolen vehicle near Southeast 17th Street and South Byers Avenue.
A perimeter was set up as officers worked
to locate the suspects believed to be hiding in the area.
Both suspects were found and taken into custody.