Yukon Man To Be Executed For 1996 Murder Of Arkansas Family
Oklahoma City, OK - A Yukon native is one of five men who will be executed under federal law.
Earlier this week the Justice Department announced it will resume executions for the first time in nearly 16 years. Attorney General William P. Barr said in a statement that he directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to schedule the executions of five people convicted in murder cases involving young or elderly victims: Daniel Lewis Lee, Lezmond Mitchell, Wesley Ira Purkey, Alfred Bourgeois, and Dustin Lee Honken.
Danny L. Lee was convicted in 1999 of killing a family from Pope County, Arkansas. The murders which occurred in 1996 included an eight-year-old girl and authorities said the crimes were part of a scheme to establish a whites-only nation.