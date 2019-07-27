News
2 In Custody After Standoff In OKC
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Police say two people are in custody after a standoff late Friday night in Southwest OKC.
Police say a woman was assaulted inside a nearby home around Southwest 56th & May. Authorities say the suspect in that alleged assault then ran into a nearby house while still armed.
Police ended the standoff and arrested that man and one other person inside the home. Police have not released an update on the victim's status at this time.