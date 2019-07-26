Logan Co. Sheriff's Office Asking For Help In Locating Missing Expectant Father
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - It's been two months since loved one's have seen 20-year-old Nathan Mcgrew.
On May 20, he went missing from rural Logan County, and there are no leads left in the case.
Family said that was a severe weather day, with a few tornadoes and flooding. They didn’t realize Mcgrew was gone until hours later.
“We need leads to figure out where do we go from here,” said Amanda Glammeyer of OKC Metro Search and Rescue.
Mcgrew and his girlfriend, Kira Orcutt, have a daughter coming in September.
“You could tell he was really excited and happy. You could tell he really loved her,” said Orcutt. “When we found out it was a girl, he said, ‘I kind of like the color pink.’”
Search and rescue crews are asking those in Logan County to keep a look out.
“In the Indian Hills area and in the Crescent area, any land owners that are out there please search your properties. (Look) in any backwoods, any abandon buildings, anything in that area needs to be searched, and cleared so that we can know where he is not,” said Glammeyer.
Mcgrew’s father said no matter the circumstances, he just wants his son to come home.
“I believe he is somewhere with somebody, don't know who or where, and why. It doesn't matter and I don't care. I just wanna know he is okay,” said Glen Mcgrew. “I have been a single parent for almost 10 years, and he has been my rock. Nathan has always helped me through, and I don't know what to do.”
If you have any information at all, you're asked to call the Logan County Sheriff's Office.