Concocting rum cocktails that aren't cola-dependent will be key to reviving the the category. "We are changing the drink's profile to be less dependent on pure 'with cola' and into other drinks and we are innovating on it. It will not turn overnight. I expect the trajectory to get better," he said, according to MarketWatch.

Diageo said it aims to introduce consumers to new ways of drinking rum, including mixing it with ginger ale (which has less sugar than cola) and iced tea instead of cola, the company told CBS MoneyWatch.

New science has linked soda to heart disease -- and consumers seem to be heeding the warning.

Since 2012, Coca-Cola sales have grown by just 8%, while sales of flavored and carbonated water have grown 88% in the last six years, according to a Euromonitor report on carbonated drink sales in the U.S.