But changing the date of Halloween may not be so easy. Since the "holiday" is not a federal holiday, Mr. Trump or other federal officials couldn't change the date.

"All Hallow's Eve," which incorporates Celtic traditions as part of a celebration ahead of All Saints Day, was established on November 1 by Pope Gregory III in the 8th century.

The Halloween & Costume Association says on its website that its aim is to "promote and build the celebration of Halloween in the United States. HCA represents businesses involved in the manufacture, importation or distribution of Halloween products including costumes, decor, novelty items and party supplies."