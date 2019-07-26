'She Is Doing Amazing': 7-Year-Old El Reno Tornado Survivor Released From Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY - Cheers filled the halls of the Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Northwest Oklahoma City Friday.
Friends, family and staff held a short parade to honor the recovery of 7-year-old Charisma Guerrero, who was seriously hurt in the May 25 El Reno tornado.
“I’m really excited,” said Marnita Guerrero, Charisma’s mother. “I get to go home and be with my baby.”
Guerrero and her children were inside their Skyview mobile home when the tornado destroyed it. There was a possibility Charisma could have lost her arm.
“She had multiple surgeries on her arm and her leg, and she also had one on her brain,” said Guerrero. “She is doing amazing.”
Staff couldn't help but grow attached.
Once bound to a hospital bed, Charisma sure lives up to her name - full of life.
“She has done amazing and we couldn't have done it without all the doctors, and the nurses, and the Children's Center,” said Guerrero. “Everyone has just been amazing in providing her healthcare and stuff like that.”
As this family loads up to head home, there is a feeling of relief, closing the door on the past and welcoming the future.
“You never know when the last time you could see somebody,” said Guerrero.
Guerrero said they will soon be planning a trip to Frontier City.
