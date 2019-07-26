Police Searching For Suspects After 71-Year-Old OKC Woman Injured In 'Jugging' Crime
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are investigating a spike in what they call “jugging” crimes.
Suspects watch for bank customers with cash, follow the victims and then steal their money, according to police.
The most recent case involved a 71-year-old victim. Her relative witnessed the incident.
“You really don’t think it’s going to happen to you,” said Tara Duff, witness. “Until it happens in my driveway in broad daylight.”
Duff said the elderly woman left with cash from the Bank of America near Southwest 89th and Western Avenue and drove to her home.
“She was unaware she was being followed,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.
MSgt. Knight said two women in a red mini-van followed the victim and pulled into a driveway next door to Duff's home. While Duff and her relative were talking outside, Duff said she noticed something moving in the victim's car.
“As I ran around to the side of the car, I could see someone crouched down running back to their car,” said Duff.
Duff and the 71-year-old woman tried to stop the suspect, but the elderly woman was injured in the process.
“She attempted to stop them as they were driving away,” said MSgt. Knight. “She was bumped or run into by their vehicle, knocked to the ground hitting her head and her hip.”
Investigators believe the suspects are part of a larger group from Houston. They wait at local banks and watch for people walking out with cash.
“I think that’s the scary part,” said Duff. “Because it could be anybody.”
She is warning everyone to always be aware of their surroundings, you never know who may be watching.
“I just want everyone to understand to pay attention to where you are,” said Duff. “We all do that. You’re busy, you’re running somewhere, you grab money going somewhere and don’t think about it.”
Investigators believe the suspects may also be tied to several robberies in the metro. The witness said the red mini-van had a Texas tag.
Call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 with tips that could help the investigation.