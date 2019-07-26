News
White Out Announced For OU Season Opener
We asked. You answered.
Sooner Nation voted for a white out for the season opener vs. Houston on Sunday, Sept. 1.
Now all that's left to do is show up unanimously wearing white as the Sooners kick off the 2019 season in primetime in front of a nationally televised audience at 6:30 p.m. (CT) on ABC!
The game is nearly sold out. A limited number of season tickets are still available. Order now to secure your seats for the opener. You can also shop for your white gear now in the OU Online Store. The Sooner Shop and other local retailers will also be stocking up on white apparel in advance of the game.
Additionally, the OU Athletics Marketing Department has announced its promotions schedule for the 2019 home slate:
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|THEME
|STUDENT SECTION GIVEAWAY*
|Sept. 1
|Houston
|White Out
|Rolla Banners & Shirts
|Sept. 7
|South Dakota
|Band/Spirit Day
|Cooling Towels
|Sept. 28
|Texas Tech
|Fall Family Weekend
|Pom-Poms
|Oct. 19
|West Virginia
|Homecoming
|Rally Towels
|Nov. 9
|Iowa State
|Military Appreciation
|Hats
|Nov. 23
|TCU
|Senior Day
|Rolla Banners