We asked. You answered.

Sooner Nation voted for a white out for the season opener vs. Houston on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Now all that's left to do is show up unanimously wearing white as the Sooners kick off the 2019 season in primetime in front of a nationally televised audience at 6:30 p.m. (CT) on ABC!

The game is nearly sold out. A limited number of season tickets are still available. Order now to secure your seats for the opener. You can also shop for your white gear now in the OU Online Store. The Sooner Shop and other local retailers will also be stocking up on white apparel in advance of the game.

Additionally, the OU Athletics Marketing Department has announced its promotions schedule for the 2019 home slate:

DATE OPPONENT THEME STUDENT SECTION GIVEAWAY*
Sept. 1 Houston White Out Rolla Banners & Shirts
Sept. 7 South Dakota Band/Spirit Day Cooling Towels
Sept. 28 Texas Tech Fall Family Weekend Pom-Poms
Oct. 19 West Virginia Homecoming Rally Towels
Nov. 9 Iowa State Military Appreciation Hats
Nov. 23 TCU Senior Day Rolla Banners