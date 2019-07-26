At the time, police released a video of Jonelle and classmates at the Franklin Middle School holiday concert in a plea for more information.

Greeley police Sgt. Joe Tymkowych said Thursday he could not comment on how authorities were able to identify the remains as those of the young girl so quickly. He also declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

Jonelle's sister, Jennifer Mogensen, remembered Jonelle as "a strong, independent, opinionated 12-year-old."

"She knew what she wanted and how things should be done," Mogensen told The Associated Press Thursday.

Mogensen, who was a junior in high school at the time, said she was playing varsity basketball the night her younger sister disappeared. The family's house was empty when Jonelle was brought home because their father was at the game and their mother was out of state, Mogensen said.

Jonelle was missing when their father arrived home about 8:30 p.m., Mogensen said.

"I'm grateful for this closure after 34 years," she said. "It does bring up some old wounds and some more questions, maybe, of what happened. But we've received so much love and support already."

Mogensen, who lives in Washington state, said their parents, Jim and Gloria Matthews, are retired and living in Costa Rica.

"They're sad," she said. "They're grateful for all the hard work the Greeley Police Department has done."

Mogensen said she and her parents would travel to Greeley at some point but their plans were not certain.

The Tribune reported Wednesday that workers were constructing a new pipeline when they discovered bones Tuesday night. Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams said his deputies were treating the case as a homicide investigation.

Greeley is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver. The remains were found along a rural route southeast of Greeley.

