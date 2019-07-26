According to the zoo, Trudy was one of the last "wild caught" gorillas to be held in a zoo in the U.S. The practice is no longer followed, and most gorillas currently in North Americawere born in zoos.

Trudy was a "hardy gal that did what she wanted to do when she wanted," said former keeper Syd Tanner. She "was the boss lady."

"There are so many memories, stories and anecdotes to share about Trudy," Little Rock Zoo Director Susan Altrui said. "She is a cherished member of the Little Rock Zoo family. To say that she will be missed and that her absence is felt is an understatement. We are glad to know she had a good home with us here."

According to Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered, plagued by exceptionally high levels of disease and hunting. Their population has declined by more than 60 percent in past two decades.

Trudy lived much longer than expected. Western lowland gorillas typically live for 30-40 years in the wild and 50 years in captivity.