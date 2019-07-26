OKCPS Prepare For First School Year Since Pathway To Greatness Consolidation Plan
Oklahoma City Public Schools enrollment begins Monday, July 23. Like years past parents will have the opportunity to enroll their children online. But this year, there will be some major changes.
This is the first year under Oklahoma City Public School’s new consolidation plan. Since the end of last school year, 15 schools in the district were closed or repurposed. That means many students will be at different schools than they were last year.
The district is encouraging every parent to go enroll their students at their resident school. People can use the School Locator Tool on the district's website to find where they need to enroll.
Some parents have been concerned over the changes being made, but one principal says good communication is the most important.
"We are going to provide a lot of communication, because that is a very important piece. parents need to know what to expect when they come to this school, and we want to provide a warm welcoming environment," said Armando Ayala, principal at Shidler Elementary.
Pathway To Greatness won't just see students change schools. Due to the different closings, many teachers and administrators will also see new homes this upcoming year.
Enrollment starts Monday and runs through Friday. School begins August 12.