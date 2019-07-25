Caught On Camera: Norman Burglary Suspect Using Stolen Credit Card
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Norman police hope surveillance photos help catch suspects who burglarized a woman’s car. The crime happened three months ago, outside a day care.
The victim had just parked her car in front of Little Blessings Early Childhood Center on 24th Avenue Southwest and went inside the building to get her children. But she left her car unlocked, and a burglar got inside it and stole her purse.
Police said within minutes, a stolen credit card belonging to the victim was used at three different businesses in Norman.
“We ask if they look familiar, we haven’t gotten tips about who they are yet,” said Norman Police Spokesperson Sarah Jensen.
Police said they waited three months to get this information out, because it took that long to obtain the surveillance photos from the businesses involved.