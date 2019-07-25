Pomilla wasn't the only one who felt thankful. Officer Case reciprocated the kindness he received. "It was probably the nicest thing someone's ever done for me," he said of Pomilla's sweet Facebook post. "So, I just appreciate the kind gestures as well."

It was a simple, kind gesture that ended up meaning the world to a single mom and her son. Pomilla's faith in humanity was restored, and Andrew made a new friend in Officer Case.