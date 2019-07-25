OKC Animal Welfare Holds 'Storm The Shelter' Event After Viral Social Media Post
The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is holding a "Storm the Shelter" event after gaining national attention for a viral social media post.
All fees will be waived on Saturday for dog and cat adoptions from Oklahoma City Animal Welfare as part of a special "Storm the Shelter" event.
“We were happy to grab everyone’s attention last week with our joke about the Area 51 ‘storming’ we’ve seen on social media, because the reality is it’s another critical summertime overcrowding situation,” said OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “We need to clear out our shelter this weekend with adoptions so we can make more room for homeless pets. We’re over capacity, and these pets’ lives are on the line.”
All the adoptable animals are up-to-date on their vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered. Click here to view all adoptable animals at the shelter.
The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th Street, is open for adoptions from noon to 5:30 p.m. every day.
For more information, visit okc.gov/animalwelfare or call 405-297-3100.