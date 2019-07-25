News
Police Shut Down Lanes Of Lake Hefner Parkway Due To Incident On Northwest Expressway
Thursday, July 25th 2019, 1:20 PM CDT
Police shut down lanes of two major thoroughfares in northwest Oklahoma City.
Police were responding to an incident on Northwest Expressway above the parkway and shut down several lanes as a precaution.
Officers were blocking the eastbound lanes of Northwest Expressway while the southbound lanes and one inner northbound lane of the Lake Hefner Parkway were shutdown.
The police were able to settle situation on the Northwest Expressway bridge without incident.
