News
WATCH: OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti Answers Questions After Westbrook, George Trades
Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti spoke with sports reporters Thursday for the first time since the Russell Westbrook and Paul George trades.
During the news conference, Presti thanked Westbrook and George for their efforts and commitment to the team and the city.
Presti took a wide-range of questions from where he sees the Thunder going, the acquisition of Chris Paul and the reported discord from Westbrook and George.
Watch the full news conference above.