News
Chris Paul Posts About Return To OKC, New Opportunity With The Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Thunder's newest player Chris Paul said he's excited to be headed back to Oklahoma City.
In an Instagram post Wednesday, Paul expressed his thankfulness for his time in Houston Texas but said he's excited for his new opportunity to compete alongside his Thunder teammates.
Paul is returning to where he started his NBA career when he played in Oklahoma City for the New Orleans Hornets in 2008.