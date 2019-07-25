Kelli Brodersen said she has a son who's been attending Ridgeview Elementary. This year she also enrolled her daughter into the OKCPS Pre-K program.

Because of the changes with the P2G plan, Brodersen's daughter will actually be attending Johnson. She's apart of the overflow being moved to that building.

Recently Brodersen said Ridgeview reached out to confirm her son would be a part of the after school care program. She said when she asked about care for her daughter, they didn't know what the plan was.

Brodersen said she made calls to different numbers, looked online and still wasn't getting answers.



"Which is very alarming because this is their home school," said Brodersen. "These are four and five year old's who is going to be making sure that these needs are met." Brodersen said she's not the only parent who thinks the P2G plan was rushed.

"Anything that can push Oklahoma ahead in education, but I feel like everything needs to be done in decency and order." said Brodersen. "But I know i'm not the only parent that feels that this has been rushed."

News 9 reached out to the school district repeatedly and got this answer from OCKPS Media Relations Manager Arely Martin in response to our after school care question.

"We were able to verify today that we will be providing after school care at both the Johnson and Horace Mann locations. Details about hours and fees will be shared with these pre-k families before the end of the week. We are very excited to be able to offer this to our families."

Ahead of this story News 9 asked multiple times to sit down with the district and talk about P2G, but requests were turned down.

On July 25 the district released a media plan that said they would answer P2G questions next Monday, July 29.