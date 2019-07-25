News
Oklahoma Medical Dispensary Caught Selling Meth
Thursday, July 25th 2019, 7:11 AM CDT
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says a medical marijuana dispensary sold more than just pot.
When undercover agents went into the Spiro Leflore County shop, they say they bought meth on two separate occasions.
They arrested the owner Jeffrey Peregrino for trafficking methamphetamine.
An Emergency Suspension Order has been issued, shutting down the dispensary.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents have taken custody of the marijuana products inside the dispensary.