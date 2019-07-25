WATCH: Armed Tulsa Homeowner Confronts Robbery Suspects
Tulsa Police have three suspects in custody after the group pulled off a couple of armed robberies Wednesday night, July 24. One of the three was shot by a homeowner who said he felt threatened.
The suspects tried to rob another Tulsa homeowner who was armed while he was working on his yard.
Authorities said the first robbery was around 8 p.m. in a neighborhood near 11th Street and Highway 169.
Police said Andrew Payton, 20, and two teenage suspects pulled a gun on the man who was mowing his yard, getting away with $12 and a debit card.
They tried their luck a second time with a homeowner near 45th and Lewis about two hours later. Doorbell surveillance video shows them confronting a man who was working in his yard.
This man pulled a gun from a holster, and the suspects leave without getting anything. That homeowner did not fire at the suspects, police said.
Watch doorbell surveillance video of armed Tulsa homeowner confronting suspects:
Corporal J.P. Ward says officers began looking city-wide for the suspects.
"We got a pretty good description of the vehicle at that point and then, we got some officers on scene and they exactly found some photos of the vehicle in neighboring houses' security systems," Ward said.
Police say they caught one of the suspects, Andrew Payton, after a short chase ended in a crash near 11th and Sheridan. They say Payton had the gun used in the robbery.
The 17-year-old suspect surrendered to police, and officers say a 15-year-old suspect was shot by a homeowner who was aware of the chase and said the juvenile was running toward him. The juvenile is expected to be OK.
That homeowner, Zachariah Cook, refused to give police a statement and was arrested on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill. Police said there is a chance the homeowner used justified force, and the judge may decide to drop the charge.
Police say there were reports of a fourth suspect, but she has not been found. Payton and the two juvenile suspects (brothers ages 15 and 17) are in jail.