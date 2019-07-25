“I’m excited to visit McAlester, Woodward, Duncan, and Claremore this fall to discuss how these regions and local communities can benefit from Oklahoma’s vibrant tourism industry,” said Lt. Governor Pinnell. “Tourism is the third largest industry in our state, and these visitors inject vital dollars into our economy. These summits will be packed with informative speakers and topics that will highlight how local communities, businesses, and attractions can benefit from tourism to Oklahoma.”