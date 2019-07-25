Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell To Host Series Of Tourism Summits
OKLAHOMA CITY - Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell announced Wednesday that he will be hosting a series of tourism summits.
Pinnell will visit four different towns to talk with residents about the benefits tourism can bring to their towns.
“I’m excited to visit McAlester, Woodward, Duncan, and Claremore this fall to discuss how these regions and local communities can benefit from Oklahoma’s vibrant tourism industry,” said Lt. Governor Pinnell. “Tourism is the third largest industry in our state, and these visitors inject vital dollars into our economy. These summits will be packed with informative speakers and topics that will highlight how local communities, businesses, and attractions can benefit from tourism to Oklahoma.”
Below is a list of meeting times and locations:
Tuesday, September 17th
Hosted by the City of McAlester
Location: The Venue, 120 E. Choctaw Ave, McAlester, OK 74501
Thursday, September 26th
Hosted by Woodward Convention & Visitors Bureau
Location: Woodward CVB at the Woodward Conference Center: 3401 Centennial Drive, Woodward, OK 73801
Thursday, October 3rd
Hosted by Duncan Convention & Visitors Bureau
Location: The Simmons Center at 800 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, OK 73533
Tuesday, October 15th
Hosted by the City of Claremore
Location: Will Rogers Memorial at 2401 N Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73105