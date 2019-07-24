Son Accused In Father's Murder Caught Sleeping Near Pet Store In Texas
MOORE, Oklahoma - Within the past 24 hours, police have arrested 21-year-old Jacob Barber in Roanoke, Texas.
Moore police issued a warrant for Jacob’s arrest after Glenn Barber Jr., Jacob’s father, was found stabbed to death inside his home on Sunday, July 21.
A family vehicle was also missing from the driveway, and officers said they were not able to get in contact with Jacob.
Nearly three days later, investigators found the suspect vehicle in Denton, Texas.
Within a few hours, Jacob was found sleeping outside a business that was miles away in Roanoke, Texas. Officers said they almost gave him a ride so that he could sleep safely somewhere else.
“We were dispatched to a suspicious person, or a check welfare of an individual near the PetSmart located in our city,” said Officer Ryan Otero of the Roanoke Police Department. “You always say, check them to make sure they are not wanted for murder or anything. Kind of being facetious about it, but in this case he actually was.”
So far, there is no clear reason why Jacob was found at that location. Officers in Texas said he was arrested without incident. There were also no weapons, or drugs found in the backpack he was carrying.
“There's been rumors of possible family in the area or things like that, but he wasn't with anyone when he was found,” said SGT. Jeremy Lewis of the Moore Police Department.
The victim, Glenn Barber, was a former beloved children's pastor at First Moore Baptist Church. Funeral services have been scheduled there for Friday, July 26 at 2:00 p.m.
Meanwhile, Jacob is being held at the Denton County.
Records state Jacob had a history of mental health evaluations, and in the past refused to take his medication.
A GoFundMe account to help the family recover, can be found here.