Catalina 22 National Regatta To Be Held On Lake Hefner
OKLAHOMA CITY - Expect to see quite a bit of traffic on Lake Hefner beginning next week.
The 50th annual Catalina 22 National Regatta Competition is now being held on Lake Hefner. The competition begins Monday, July 29 and runs through Thursday, August 1.
“This event was originally scheduled to take place at Tsa-La-Gi Lake near the Tulsa area but due to the high water that has turned up this year, they found out they couldn't host it,” said Gary Sander, Past Commodore at the Oklahoma City Boat Club.
Around 30 sailboats will take part in the completion. Three different groups will tackle a one-mile course on the lake.
Planning the event typically takes over a year, but Oklahoma City Boat Club organizers only had three weeks to prepare.
“We've developed a reputation for having wind, in fact, a lot of wind here and a sailing expertise that puts on quality events,” said Sander. “In addition to our sailing expertise, our hospitality is notable. People come here and love to come back, they remember us for a long time.”
Preparing is no easy task. Getting the word out and finding the space has been a challenge.
“Many of our members have pulled their boats out to allow for people to come in and put their boats on a dock here,” said Rear Commodore Greg Thomas. “We appreciate that, but that was one of the things we had to take care of.”
With four decades of history, organizers still expect a show despite last minute preparations.
“Oklahoma City Boat Club has always been a destination for quality racing, and we intend to keep it that way for many years to come,” said Sander.
Organizers recommend the public gather on the east side of Lake Hefner to watch the competition, depending on the wind. Stars and Stripes Park may also be a good place to gather.