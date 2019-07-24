Moore Detectives Travel To Texas, Question Man In Custody For Fatally Stabbing Father
MOORE, Oklahoma - A Moore man who was on-the-run, wanted in connection with the murder of his father was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 24 in Texas.
Jacob Barber, 21, is being held in the Denton County Jail in North Texas awaiting extradition.
Police said it was unknown were Barber was headed, but Moore police knew he was driving his murdered father's white SUV.
“A lot of resources went into trying to locate him,” said Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, Moore Police Department.
Lewis said the SUV was found Tuesday night abandoned in Denton, Texas. Several hours later, police in Roanoke, Texas were called about a suspicious man.
“They had a call at a PetSmart around midnight last night of a suspicious person,” said Sgt. Lewis. “When officers got there, they saw a guy leaned up against a building kind of sleeping on a backpack.”
Officers questioned Barber, ran his ID and learned he was wanted for murder in Oklahoma. He reportedly told the officers he was traveling south but did not mention where.
“There’s been rumors of possible family in the area or things like that,” said Sgt. Lewis. “But he wasn’t with anyone when he was found.”
Police said Barber was last seen Saturday night with his father Glenn Allen Barber, Junior. According to a court document, friends and family found the victim inside his Moore home after trying to reach him by phone. Barber was found "covered in dried blood on various parts of his body" and pooled blood near him.
The medical examiner concluded the victim died from multiple stab wounds.
Moore detectives traveled to the Denton County Jail to question the suspect for a motive.
“There are some things that indicate that there was some mental health problems,” said Sgt. Lewis. “But as far as what, I don’t know.”
The affidavit indicated Barber and his father lived together and had a volatile relationship. It also stated that Barber had been to multiple mental institutions and refused to take his medication.