Consumers who purchased bulk pig ears should throw them away. (Anyone with further questions can call (734) 793-6564 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time, Pet Supplies said.)

The recall is among several recent health concerns regarding what pets eat, with the FDA recently identifying 16 brands of dog food more frequently connected to a spike in canine heart disease.

A separate outbreak of salmonella infections linked to backyard poultry flocks has sickened 768 people from 48 states, including 122 people who were hospitalized and two deaths, one in Ohio and one in Texas, the CDC said.