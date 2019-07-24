Lab Saved By Rogers County Deputies Becomes Search & Rescue Dog
A yellow lab saved by Rogers County deputies in a June animal cruelty investigation has now been trained to serve the community. Homer was one of seven dogs found locked in a cage with no access to food and water June 29, 2019, according to the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.
RCSO said Corporal Zach Starkey and Deputy Sarah Haslett were called to check on the dogs and quickly realized how bad the situation was. There were two adult labs and an adult Blue Heeler as well as several puppies, two that had not survived.
The deputies quickly bought food and water and worked for hours past their shifts to make sure the dogs got to a safe place, according to Rogers County Sheriff's Office. The dogs were rescued and taken to a vet for care. One more puppy died at the vet's office, but four of the animals survived.
Homer found his way to Lab Rescue OK, Inc., a Tulsa area rescue group dedicated to finding homes for labs. The group announced Tuesday that Homer is now a certified search and rescue dog.