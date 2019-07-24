Texas Authorities Issue 'Blue Alert' For Man Accused Of Seriously Injuring Police Officer
A "Blue Alert" has been issued for a man accused of seriously injuring a law officer in Texas.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for 39-year-old Jeremy Brian Cook.
Cook was described as a white man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are looking for a silver 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with Texas plate BR7-1002.
Officers said they think he is involved with the serious injury of an officer and is a serious risk or threat to the public and/or other law enforcement officers.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a deputy was shot shortly before 3:15 a.m. Wednesday while conducting a traffic stop with a motorcyclist.
The deputy was treated and released from an area hospital. The injuries were minor because of the deputy's bullet proof vest, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Cook is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows about Cook's whereabouts, they are asked to call 911.
Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 903-675-6311.