Symptoms of methanol poisoning include acute abdominal pain, headache and lack of coordination in body movements. Victims often seek medical treatment only after a delay, because symptoms tend to appear long after methanol has been consumed, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO said methanol poisoning outbreaks are tied to counterfeit or informally-produced drinks. There have been recent outbreaks in about a dozen countries, including India, Norway, Turkey and the Czech Republic.